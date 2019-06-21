UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: World Cup Table

Zeeshan Mehtab 22 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 11:33 PM

World Cup table after Friday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :World Cup table after Friday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points): Australia 6 5 1 0 0 10 New Zealand 5 4 0 0 1 9 England 6 4 2 0 0 8 India 4 3 0 0 1 7 ---------------------------- Sri Lanka 6 2 2 0 2 6 Bangladesh 6 2 3 0 1 5 West Indies 5 1 3 0 1 3 South Africa 6 1 4 0 1 3 Pakistan 5 1 3 0 1 3 Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0 0 Note: Top four teams qualify for semi-finals

