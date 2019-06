Cricket: World Cup table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :World Cup table after India's win against West Indies on Thursday (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points): Australia 7 6 1 0 0 12 - qualified India 6 5 0 0 1 11 New Zealand 7 5 1 0 1 11 England 7 4 3 0 0 8 ---------------------------- Bangladesh 7 3 3 0 1 7 Pakistan 7 3 3 0 1 7 Sri Lanka 6 2 2 0 2 6 West Indies 7 1 5 0 1 3 South Africa 7 1 5 0 1 3 Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0 0 Note: Top four teams qualify for semi-finals