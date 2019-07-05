UrduPoint.com
Cricket: World Cup Table

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:13 AM

World Cup table after Thursday's match between Afghanistan and West Indies (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :World Cup table after Thursday's match between Afghanistan and West Indies (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points): Australia 8 7 1 0 0 14 - qualified India 8 6 1 0 1 13 - qualified England 9 6 3 0 0 12 - qualified New Zealand 9 5 3 0 1 11 ---------------------------- Pakistan 8 4 3 0 1 9 Sri Lanka 8 3 3 0 2 8 Bangladesh 8 3 4 0 1 7 South Africa 8 2 5 0 1 5 West Indies 9 2 6 0 1 5 Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0 0 Note: Top four teams qualify for semi-finalsafp

