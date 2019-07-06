Cricket: World Cup table

World Cup table after Friday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :World Cup table after Friday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points): Australia 8 7 1 0 0 14 - qualified India 8 6 1 0 1 13 - qualified England 9 6 3 0 0 12 - qualified New Zealand 9 5 3 0 1 11 - qualified ---------------------------- Pakistan 9 5 3 0 1 11 Sri Lanka 8 3 3 0 2 8 Bangladesh 9 3 5 0 1 7 South Africa 8 2 5 0 1 5 West Indies 9 2 6 0 1 5 Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0 0 Note: Top four teams qualify for semi-finalsafp