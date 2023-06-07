UrduPoint.com

Cricket: World Test Championship Final Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 07, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Cricket: World Test Championship final scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the World Test Championship final between Australia and India at The Oval on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the World Test Championship final between Australia and India at The Oval on Wednesday: Australia 1st Innings D.

Warner c Bharat b Thakur 43 U. Khawaja c Bharat b Siraj 0 M. Labuschagne b Shami 26 S. Smith not out 95 T.

Head not out 146 Extras (b1, lb5, nb5, w6) 17 Total (3 wkts, 85 overs, 391 mins) 327 To bat: C Green, A Carey, M Starc, P Cummins, N Lyon, S Boland Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Khawaja), 2-71 (Warner), 3-76 (Labuschagne) Bowling: Shami 20-3-77-1 (1w); Siraj 19-4-67-1 (1nb, 1w); Yadav 14-4-54-0; Thakur 18-2-75-1 (4nb); Jadeja 14-0-48-0 India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat (wkt), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj Toss: India Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

