Cricket: World Test Championship Final Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published June 08, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Cricket: World Test Championship final scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of Australia's first innings against India on the second day of the World Test Championship final at The Oval on Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at the close of Australia's first innings against India on the second day of the World Test Championship final at The Oval on Thursday: Australia 1st Innings (overnight: 327-3) D.

Warner c Bharat b Thakur 43 U. Khawaja c Bharat b Siraj 0 M. Labuschagne b Shami 26 S. Smith b Thakur 121 T. Head c Bharat b Siraj 163 C. Green c Gill b Shami 6 A. Carey lbw b Jadeja 48 M. Starc run out (sub Axar Patel) 5 P.

Cummins c Rahane b Siraj 9 N. Lyon b Siraj 9 S. Boland not out 1 Extras (b13, lb10, nb7, w8) 38 Total (all out, 121.3 overs, 592 mins) 469 Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Khawaja), 2-71 (Warner), 3-76 (Labuschagne), 4-361 (Head), 5-376 (Green), 6-387 (Smith), 7-402 (Starc), 8-453 (Carey), 9-468 (Lyon), 10-469 (Cummins) Bowling: Shami 29-4-122-2 (2nb, 1w); Siraj 28.

3-4-108-4 (1nb, 3w); Yadav 23-5-77-0; Thakur 23-4-83-2 (4nb); Jadeja 18-2-56-1 India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat (wkt), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj Toss: India Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

