UrduPoint.com

Cricket: World Test Championship Final Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published June 08, 2023 | 10:57 PM

Cricket: World Test Championship final scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the World Test Championship final between Australia and India at The Oval on Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the World Test Championship final between Australia and India at The Oval on Thursday: Australia 1st Innings (overnight: 327-3) D.

Warner c Bharat b Thakur 43 U. Khawaja c Bharat b Siraj 0 M. Labuschagne b Shami 26 S. Smith b Thakur 121 T. Head c Bharat b Siraj 163 C. Green c Gill b Shami 6 A. Carey lbw b Jadeja 48 M. Starc run out (sub Axar Patel) 5 P.

Cummins c Rahane b Siraj 9 N. Lyon b Siraj 9 S. Boland not out 1 Extras (b13, lb10, nb7, w8) 38 Total (all out, 121.3 overs, 592 mins) 469 Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Khawaja), 2-71 (Warner), 3-76 (Labuschagne), 4-361 (Head), 5-376 (Green), 6-387 (Smith), 7-402 (Starc), 8-453 (Carey), 9-468 (Lyon), 10-469 (Cummins) Bowling: Shami 29-4-122-2 (2nb, 1w); Siraj 28.

3-4-108-4 (1nb, 3w); Yadav 23-5-77-0; Thakur 23-4-83-2 (4nb); Jadeja 18-2-56-1 India 1st Innings R.

Sharma lbw b Cummins 15 S. Gill b Boland 13 C. Pujara b Green 14 V. Kohli c Smith b Starc 14 A. Rahane not out 29 R. Jadeja c Smith b Lyon 48 S. Bharat not out 5 Extras (b4, lb4, nb5) 13 Total (5 wkts, 38 overs, 201 mins) 151 To bat: S Thakur, U Yadav, M Shami, M Siraj Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Rohit), 2-30 (Gill), 3-50 (Pujara), 4-71 (Kohli), 5-142 (Jadeja) Bowling: Starc 9-0-52-1; Cummins 9-2-36-1 (4nb); Boland 11-4-29-1; Green 7-1-22-1 (1nb); Lyon 2-0-4-1 Match position: India are 318 runs behind with five first-innings wickets standing Toss: India Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).

Related Topics

India World Australia Lyon Virat Kohli Richard Illingworth Richard Kettleborough Chris Gaffaney The Oval TV All P

Recent Stories

Saints served Islam for Muslims' unity: Speaker of ..

Saints served Islam for Muslims' unity: Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez ..

17 seconds ago
 Cummins sparks India collapse in WTC final

Cummins sparks India collapse in WTC final

1 minute ago
 Spanish Foreign Minister Declines Question About D ..

Spanish Foreign Minister Declines Question About Donating Patriot Systems to Ukr ..

1 minute ago
 Russia Considers Romania's Decision to Expel Diplo ..

Russia Considers Romania's Decision to Expel Diplomats Hostile Step - Foreign Mi ..

1 minute ago
 Deadly shelling in flood-hit region as Ukrainian, ..

Deadly shelling in flood-hit region as Ukrainian, Russian forces clash

48 seconds ago
 Pakistan wins a seat on UN Economic & Social Counc ..

Pakistan wins a seat on UN Economic & Social Council as UNGA votes for new membe ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.