Cricket: World Test Championship final scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the World Test Championship final between Australia and India at The Oval on Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the World Test Championship final between Australia and India at The Oval on Thursday: Australia 1st Innings (overnight: 327-3) D.

Warner c Bharat b Thakur 43 U. Khawaja c Bharat b Siraj 0 M. Labuschagne b Shami 26 S. Smith b Thakur 121 T. Head c Bharat b Siraj 163 C. Green c Gill b Shami 6 A. Carey lbw b Jadeja 48 M. Starc run out (sub Axar Patel) 5 P.

Cummins c Rahane b Siraj 9 N. Lyon b Siraj 9 S. Boland not out 1 Extras (b13, lb10, nb7, w8) 38 Total (all out, 121.3 overs, 592 mins) 469 Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Khawaja), 2-71 (Warner), 3-76 (Labuschagne), 4-361 (Head), 5-376 (Green), 6-387 (Smith), 7-402 (Starc), 8-453 (Carey), 9-468 (Lyon), 10-469 (Cummins) Bowling: Shami 29-4-122-2 (2nb, 1w); Siraj 28.

3-4-108-4 (1nb, 3w); Yadav 23-5-77-0; Thakur 23-4-83-2 (4nb); Jadeja 18-2-56-1 India 1st Innings R.

Sharma lbw b Cummins 15 S. Gill b Boland 13 C. Pujara b Green 14 V. Kohli c Smith b Starc 14 A. Rahane not out 29 R. Jadeja c Smith b Lyon 48 S. Bharat not out 5 Extras (b4, lb4, nb5) 13 Total (5 wkts, 38 overs, 201 mins) 151 To bat: S Thakur, U Yadav, M Shami, M Siraj Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Rohit), 2-30 (Gill), 3-50 (Pujara), 4-71 (Kohli), 5-142 (Jadeja) Bowling: Starc 9-0-52-1; Cummins 9-2-36-1 (4nb); Boland 11-4-29-1; Green 7-1-22-1 (1nb); Lyon 2-0-4-1 Match position: India are 318 runs behind with five first-innings wickets standing Toss: India Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).