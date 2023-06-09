UrduPoint.com

Cricket: World Test Championship Final Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published June 09, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Cricket: World Test Championship final scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the World Test Championship final between Australia and India at The Oval on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the World Test Championship final between Australia and India at The Oval on Friday: Australia 1st Innings 469 (T Head 163, S Smith 121; Mohammed Siraj 4-108) India 1st Innings (overnight: 151-5) R.

Sharma lbw b Cummins 15 S. Gill b Boland 13 C. Pujara b Green 14 V. Kohli c Smith b Starc 14 A. Rahane c Green b Cummins 89 R. Jadeja c Smith b Lyon 48 S. Bharat b Boland 5 S. Thakur c Carey b Green 51 U.

Yadav b Cummins 5 M. Shami c Carey b Starc 13 M. Siraj not out 0 Extras (b10, lb10, nb8, w1) 29 Total (all out, 69.4 overs, 379 mins) 296 Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Rohit), 2-30 (Gill), 3-50 (Pujara), 4-71 (Kohli), 5-142 (Jadeja), 6-152 (Bharat), 7-261 (Rahane), 8-271 (Yadav), 9-294, 10-296 (Shami) Bowling: Starc 13.

4-0-71-2; Cummins 20-2-83-3 (6nb); Boland 20-6-59-2; Green 12-1-44-2 (2nb, 1w); Lyon 4-0-19-1 Australia 2nd Innings U.

Khawaja c Bharat b Yadav 13 D. Warner c Bharat b Siraj 1 M. Labuschagne not out 41 S. Smith c Thakur b Jadeja 34 T. Head c and b Jadeja 18 C. Green not out 7 Extras (b4, lb2, nb2, w1) 9 Total (4 wkts, 44 overs, 201 mins) 123 To bat: A Carey, M Starc, P Cummins, N Lyon, S Boland Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Warner), 2-24 (Khawaja), 3-86 (Smith), 4-111 (Head) Bowling: Shami 10-4-17-0 (1nb, 1w); Siraj 12-2-41-1 (1nb); Thakur 6-1-13-0; Yadav 7-1-21-1; Jadeja 9-3-25-2 Match position: Australia lead by 296 runs with six wickets standing Toss: India Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

