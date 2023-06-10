Cricket: World Test Championship final scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of Australia's second innings on the fourth day of the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval on Saturday

Scoreboard at the close of Australia's second innings on the fourth day of the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval on Saturday: Australia 1st Innings 469 (T Head 163, S Smith 121; Mohammed Siraj 4-108) India 1st Innings 296 (A Rahane 89, S Thakur 51; P Cummins 3-83) Australia 2nd Innings (overnight: 123-4) U.

Khawaja c Bharat b Yadav 13 D. Warner c Bharat b Siraj 1 M. Labuschagne c Pujara b Yadav 41 S. Smith c Thakur b Jadeja 34 T. Head c and b Jadeja 18 C. Green b Jadeja 25 A. Carey not out 66 M. Starc c Kohli b Shami 41 P.

Cummins c sub (Axar Patel) b Shami 5 Extras (b9, lb9, nb2, w6) 26 Total (8 wkts dec, 84.

3 overs, 382 mins) 270 Did not bat: N Lyon, S Boland Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Warner), 2-24 (Khawaja), 3-86 (Smith), 4-111 (Head), 5-124 (Labuschagne), 6-167 (Green), 7-260 (Starc), 8-270 (Cummins) Bowling: Shami 16.3-6-39-2 (1nb, 1w); Siraj 20-2-80-1 (1nb, 1w); Thakur 8-1-21-0 Yadav 17-1-54-2; Jadeja 23-4-58-3 India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat (wkt), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj Match position: India set 444 runs to win Toss: India Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)