UrduPoint.com

Cricket: World Test Championship Final Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published June 10, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Cricket: World Test Championship final scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of Australia's second innings on the fourth day of the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at the close of Australia's second innings on the fourth day of the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval on Saturday: Australia 1st Innings 469 (T Head 163, S Smith 121; Mohammed Siraj 4-108) India 1st Innings 296 (A Rahane 89, S Thakur 51; P Cummins 3-83) Australia 2nd Innings (overnight: 123-4) U.

Khawaja c Bharat b Yadav 13 D. Warner c Bharat b Siraj 1 M. Labuschagne c Pujara b Yadav 41 S. Smith c Thakur b Jadeja 34 T. Head c and b Jadeja 18 C. Green b Jadeja 25 A. Carey not out 66 M. Starc c Kohli b Shami 41 P.

Cummins c sub (Axar Patel) b Shami 5 Extras (b9, lb9, nb2, w6) 26 Total (8 wkts dec, 84.

3 overs, 382 mins) 270 Did not bat: N Lyon, S Boland Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Warner), 2-24 (Khawaja), 3-86 (Smith), 4-111 (Head), 5-124 (Labuschagne), 6-167 (Green), 7-260 (Starc), 8-270 (Cummins) Bowling: Shami 16.3-6-39-2 (1nb, 1w); Siraj 20-2-80-1 (1nb, 1w); Thakur 8-1-21-0 Yadav 17-1-54-2; Jadeja 23-4-58-3 India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat (wkt), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj Match position: India set 444 runs to win Toss: India Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

Related Topics

India World Australia Lyon Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami Shardul Thakur Richard Illingworth Richard Kettleborough Chris Gaffaney The Oval December TV P

Recent Stories

Rs 25.703 bn earmarked for Irrigation

Rs 25.703 bn earmarked for Irrigation

16 seconds ago
 International Charity Organisation launches Al-Adh ..

International Charity Organisation launches Al-Adha Campaign

8 minutes ago
 30 to 35 % increase in basic pay of govt employees ..

30 to 35 % increase in basic pay of govt employees proposed

17 seconds ago
 AAC visits exam centers, recovers cheating materia ..

AAC visits exam centers, recovers cheating materials from students

19 seconds ago
 IGP Punjab visits Police Training College near Lah ..

IGP Punjab visits Police Training College near Lahore

20 seconds ago
 Commissioner bans sailing, fishing, swimming in se ..

Commissioner bans sailing, fishing, swimming in sea in view of cyclone 'Biparjoy ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.