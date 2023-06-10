UrduPoint.com

Cricket: World Test Championship Final Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 10, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Cricket: World Test Championship final scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the World Test Championship final between Australia and India at The Oval on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the World Test Championship final between Australia and India at The Oval on Saturday: Australia 1st Innings 469 (T Head 163, S Smith 121; Mohammed Siraj 4-108) India 1st Innings 296 (A Rahane 89, S Thakur 51; P Cummins 3-83) Australia 2nd Innings (overnight: 123-4) U.

Khawaja c Bharat b Yadav 13 D. Warner c Bharat b Siraj 1 M. Labuschagne c Pujara b Yadav 41 S. Smith c Thakur b Jadeja 34 T. Head c and b Jadeja 18 C. Green b Jadeja 25 A. Carey not out 66 M. Starc c Kohli b Shami 41 P.

Cummins c sub (Axar Patel) b Shami 5 Extras (b9, lb9, nb2, w6) 26 Total (8 wkts dec, 84.3 overs, 382 mins) 270 Did not bat: N Lyon, S Boland Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Warner), 2-24 (Khawaja), 3-86 (Smith), 4-111 (Head), 5-124 (Labuschagne), 6-167 (Green), 7-260 (Starc), 8-270 (Cummins) Bowling: Shami 16.

3-6-39-2 (1nb, 1w); Siraj 20-2-80-1 (1nb, 1w); Thakur 8-1-21-0 Yadav 17-1-54-2; Jadeja 23-4-58-3 India 2nd Innings (target: 444) R.

Sharma lbw b Lyon 43 S. Gill c Green b Boland 18 C. Pujara c Carey b Cummins 27 V. Kohli not out 44 A. Rahane not out 20 Extras (b1, nb5, w6) 12 Total (3 wkts, 40 overs, 202 mins) 164 To bat: S Bharat, R Jadeja, S Thakur, U Yadav, M Shami, M Siraj Fall of wickets: 1-41 (Gill), 2-92 (Rohit), 3-93 (Pujara) Bowling: Cummins 9-0-42-1 (4nb, 1w); Boland 11-1-38-1; Starc 7-0-45-0 (1nb); Green 2-0-6-0 (1w); Lyon 11-1-32-1 Match position: India need a further 280 runs to win with seven wickets standing Toss: India Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

Related Topics

India World Australia Lyon Virat Kohli Richard Illingworth Richard Kettleborough Chris Gaffaney The Oval December TV P

Recent Stories

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks report

5 minutes ago
 Nigerian Security Agency Detains Ex-Central Bank C ..

Nigerian Security Agency Detains Ex-Central Bank Chief Under Ongoing Investigati ..

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to unveil growth oriented budget ..

Balochistan govt to unveil growth oriented budget with total outlay of Rs 700 b ..

2 minutes ago
 Federal Interior Minister lays foundation stone fo ..

Federal Interior Minister lays foundation stone for Karari Railway Phattak

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews pace of ongoing development ..

2 minutes ago
 Relief activities going on in affected areas by st ..

Relief activities going on in affected areas by storm, rain: Minister

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.