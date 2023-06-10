Cricket: World Test Championship final scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the World Test Championship final between Australia and India at The Oval on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the World Test Championship final between Australia and India at The Oval on Saturday: Australia 1st Innings 469 (T Head 163, S Smith 121; Mohammed Siraj 4-108) India 1st Innings 296 (A Rahane 89, S Thakur 51; P Cummins 3-83) Australia 2nd Innings (overnight: 123-4) U.

Khawaja c Bharat b Yadav 13 D. Warner c Bharat b Siraj 1 M. Labuschagne c Pujara b Yadav 41 S. Smith c Thakur b Jadeja 34 T. Head c and b Jadeja 18 C. Green b Jadeja 25 A. Carey not out 66 M. Starc c Kohli b Shami 41 P.

Cummins c sub (Axar Patel) b Shami 5 Extras (b9, lb9, nb2, w6) 26 Total (8 wkts dec, 84.3 overs, 382 mins) 270 Did not bat: N Lyon, S Boland Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Warner), 2-24 (Khawaja), 3-86 (Smith), 4-111 (Head), 5-124 (Labuschagne), 6-167 (Green), 7-260 (Starc), 8-270 (Cummins) Bowling: Shami 16.

3-6-39-2 (1nb, 1w); Siraj 20-2-80-1 (1nb, 1w); Thakur 8-1-21-0 Yadav 17-1-54-2; Jadeja 23-4-58-3 India 2nd Innings (target: 444) R.

Sharma lbw b Lyon 43 S. Gill c Green b Boland 18 C. Pujara c Carey b Cummins 27 V. Kohli not out 44 A. Rahane not out 20 Extras (b1, nb5, w6) 12 Total (3 wkts, 40 overs, 202 mins) 164 To bat: S Bharat, R Jadeja, S Thakur, U Yadav, M Shami, M Siraj Fall of wickets: 1-41 (Gill), 2-92 (Rohit), 3-93 (Pujara) Bowling: Cummins 9-0-42-1 (4nb, 1w); Boland 11-1-38-1; Starc 7-0-45-0 (1nb); Green 2-0-6-0 (1w); Lyon 11-1-32-1 Match position: India need a further 280 runs to win with seven wickets standing Toss: India Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)