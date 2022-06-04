Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 1st ODI scoreboard

Scoreboard of the first one-day international between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at Harare Sports Club on Saturday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Scoreboard of the first one-day international between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at Harare sports Club on Saturday: Afghanistan Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Ervine b Chivanga 17 Ibrahim Zadran c and b Muzarabani 5 Rahmat Shah c Chakabva b Muzarabani 94 Hashmatullah Shahidi c Tiripano b Muzarabani 88 Mohammad Nabi c Shumba b Muzarabani 10 Najibullah Zadran not out 3 Rashid Khan not out 39 Extras (b5, lb1, nb1, w13) 20 Total (5 wkts, 50 overs) 276 Did not bat: Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-38, 3-219, 4-232, 5-234 Bowling: Muzarabani 9-0-52-4; Chatara 10-2-61-0; Chivanga 7-0-41-1; Tiripano 5-0-26-0; Madhevere 6-0-22-0; Burl 6-0-24-0; Raza 7-0-44-0 Zimbabwe I.

Kaia lbw b Nabi 39 R. Chakabva c N. Zadran b Farooqi 1 C. Ervine c and b Omarzai 30 W. Madhevere c and b Nabi 11 S. Raza lbw b Khan 67 M. Shumba c Gurbaz b Nabi 5 R. Burl c Nabi 13 D. Tiripano b Khan 15 T.

Chatara c Nabi b Farooqi 8 B. Muzarabani b Ahmad 10 T. Chivanga not out 0 Extras (b1, lb7, w9) 17 Total (50 overs) 216 Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-66, 3-91, 4-104, 5-124, 6-164, 7-196, 8-203, 9-216, 10-216 Bowling: Farooqi 9-1-41-2; Ahmad 9-1-27-1, Omarzai 6-0-24-1; Ur Rahman 6-0-43-0, Khan 10-0-39-2; Nabi 10-0-34-4 Toss: Zimbabwe result: Afghanistan won by 60 runs Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Langton Rusere (ZIM)tv umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)