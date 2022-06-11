Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 1st T20 international scoreboard

Scoreboard of the first Twenty 20 interanational between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at Harare Sports Club on Saturday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Scoreboard of the first Twenty 20 interanational between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at Harare sports Club on Saturday: Zimbabwe W. Madhevere b Khan 32 I.

Kaia c Omarzai b Farooqi 6 C. Ervine c and b Masood 9 R. Chakabva c Nabi b Masood 29 M. Shumba st Gurbaz b Nabi 1 S. Raza c Zazai b Masood 45 R.Burl run out (Janat) 2 L. Jongwe run out (Khan) 5 A.

Ndlovu not out 10 T. Chatara not out 5 Extras (lb7, nb1, w7) 15 Total (8 wkts, 20 overs) 159 Did not bat: B. Muzarabani Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Kaia), 2-42 (Ervince), 3-64 (Madhevere), 4-66 (Shumba), 5-97 (Chakabva), 6-107 (Burl), 7-123 (Jongwe), 8-148 (Raza) Bowling: Farooqi 4-0-27-1 (1w); Masood 4-0-39-3 (3w); Nabi 3-0-30-1 (1w); Omarzai 3-0-25-0 (1w); Khan 4-0-21-1 (1w); Janat 2-0-10-0 Afghanistan Hazratullah Zazai c Raza b Burl 45 Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Chakabva b Burl 33 Usman Ghani c Chakabva b Burl 1 Darwish Rasooli b Jongwe 11 Najibullah Zadran not out 44 Mohammad Nabi not out 15 Extras (b1, lb3, nb1, w6) 11 Total (4 wkts, 19.

2 overs) 160 Did not bat: Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nijat Masood Fall of wickets: 1-83 (Gurbaz), 2-83 (Zazai), 3-86 (Ghani), 4-134 (Rasooli) Bowling: Chatara 4-0-24-0; Muzarabani 3.2-0-55-0 (2w); Jongwe 3-0-34-1 (3w); Ndlovu 1-0-13-0 (1w); Raza 4-0-16-0; Burl 4-0-14-3 Toss: Zimbabwe result: Afghanistan won by 6 wickets Series: Afghanistan lead 1-0 ahead of matches on June 12 and 14 in Harare Umpires: Iknow Chabi, Langton Rusere (both ZIM) tv umpire: Christopher Phiri (ZIM)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)afp