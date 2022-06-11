UrduPoint.com

Cricket: Zimbabwe V Afghanistan 1st T20 International Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 11, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 1st T20 international scoreboard

Scoreboard of the first Twenty 20 interanational between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at Harare Sports Club on Saturday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Scoreboard of the first Twenty 20 interanational between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at Harare sports Club on Saturday: Zimbabwe W. Madhevere b Khan 32 I.

Kaia c Omarzai b Farooqi 6 C. Ervine c and b Masood 9 R. Chakabva c Nabi b Masood 29 M. Shumba st Gurbaz b Nabi 1 S. Raza c Zazai b Masood 45 R.Burl run out (Janat) 2 L. Jongwe run out (Khan) 5 A.

Ndlovu not out 10 T. Chatara not out 5 Extras (lb7, nb1, w7) 15 Total (8 wkts, 20 overs) 159 Did not bat: B. Muzarabani Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Kaia), 2-42 (Ervince), 3-64 (Madhevere), 4-66 (Shumba), 5-97 (Chakabva), 6-107 (Burl), 7-123 (Jongwe), 8-148 (Raza) Bowling: Farooqi 4-0-27-1 (1w); Masood 4-0-39-3 (3w); Nabi 3-0-30-1 (1w); Omarzai 3-0-25-0 (1w); Khan 4-0-21-1 (1w); Janat 2-0-10-0 Afghanistan Hazratullah Zazai c Raza b Burl 45 Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Chakabva b Burl 33 Usman Ghani c Chakabva b Burl 1 Darwish Rasooli b Jongwe 11 Najibullah Zadran not out 44 Mohammad Nabi not out 15 Extras (b1, lb3, nb1, w6) 11 Total (4 wkts, 19.

2 overs) 160 Did not bat: Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nijat Masood Fall of wickets: 1-83 (Gurbaz), 2-83 (Zazai), 3-86 (Ghani), 4-134 (Rasooli) Bowling: Chatara 4-0-24-0; Muzarabani 3.2-0-55-0 (2w); Jongwe 3-0-34-1 (3w); Ndlovu 1-0-13-0 (1w); Raza 4-0-16-0; Burl 4-0-14-3 Toss: Zimbabwe result: Afghanistan won by 6 wickets Series: Afghanistan lead 1-0 ahead of matches on June 12 and 14 in Harare Umpires: Iknow Chabi, Langton Rusere (both ZIM) tv umpire: Christopher Phiri (ZIM)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)afp

Related Topics

Afghanistan Lead Harare Zimbabwe Mohammad Nabi Najibullah Zadran Usman Ghani Rashid Khan Harare Sports Club June TV

Recent Stories

Australia pile up 176-5 against Sri Lanka in final ..

Australia pile up 176-5 against Sri Lanka in final T20

1 minute ago
 Defense Committee formed to take legal action for ..

Defense Committee formed to take legal action for release of Yasin Malik: AJK Pr ..

1 minute ago
 US embassy launches academy for women entrepreneur ..

US embassy launches academy for women entrepreneurs 2022

1 minute ago
 Wimbledon pair Sabalenka, Alexandrova to meet in ' ..

Wimbledon pair Sabalenka, Alexandrova to meet in 's-Hertogenbosch final

13 minutes ago
 'Not really a match': Murray into final after Kyrg ..

'Not really a match': Murray into final after Kyrgios meltdown

13 minutes ago
 Pindi police tightens noose against professional b ..

Pindi police tightens noose against professional beggars, fireworks' sellers

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.