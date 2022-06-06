Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 2nd ODI scoreboard

UrduPoint.com

Scoreboard of the second one-day international between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at Harare Sports Club on Monday

Kaia c Gurbaz b Ahmad 63 C. Ervine lbw b Ahmad 32 W. Madhevere lbw b Khan 15 S. Raza c Shah b Nabi 40 M. Shumba lbw b Ahmad 1 R. Burl not out 51 D. Tiripano b Khan 5 T. Chatara c Ahmad b Nabi 0 B.

Muzarabani b Farooqi 9 T. Chivanga run out (Khan/Omarzai) 1 Extra (b1, lb1, w9, 50 overs) 11 Total 228 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Chakabva), 2-47 (Ervine), 3-84 (Madhevere), 4-151 (Kaia), 5-153 (Shumba), 6-168 (Raza), 7-176 (Tiripano), 8-177 (Chatara), 9-223 (Muzarabani), 10-228 (Chivanga) Bowling: Farooqi 8-1-34-2 (1w); Ur Rahman 6-0-24-0; Ahmad 10-0-56-3 (1w); Omarzai 7-0-25-0; Nabi 9-0-31-2; Khan 10-0-56-2 (6w) Afghanistan Rahmanullah Gurbaz lbw b Muzarabani 4 Ibrahim Zadran not out 120 Rahmat Shah c Chakabva b Tiripano 88 Shahidi not out 1 Extras (b2, lb2, w12) 16 Total (2 wkts, 44.

3 overs) 229 Did not bat: Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Gurbaz), 2-212 (Shah) Bowling: Muzarabani 8-0-42-1 (2w); Chatara 6.3-0-36-0 (1w); Chivanga 8-0-34-0 (1w); Burl 5-0-30-0; Raza 6-0-25-0; Tiripano 6-0-32-1 (3w), Shumba 2-0-15-0, Madhevere 3-0-11-0 (1w) Toss: Afghanistan result: Afghanistan won by eight wickets Series: Afghanistan take winning 2-0 lead with one match to play on Thursday Umpires: Iknow Chabi (ZIM), Marais Erasmus (RSA)tv umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

