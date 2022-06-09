Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 3rd ODI scoreboard

UrduPoint.com

Scoreboard of the third and final one-day international between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at Harare Sports Club on Thursday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Scoreboard of the third and final one-day international between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at Harare sports Club on Thursday: Zimbabwe I.

Kaia lbw b Ur Rahman 16 W. Madhevere b Farooqi 5 C. Ervine c Khan b Ahmad 0 D. Myers b Omarzai 3 S. Raza c Ur Rahman b Farooqi 38 R. Chakabva lbw b Khan 15 R. Burl c I. Zadran b Nabi 21 M. Shumba b Nabi 11 T.

Chatara b Khan 2 B. Muzarabani lbw b Khan 0 T. Chivanga not out 6 Extras (lb9, w9) 18 Total (44.5 overs) 135 Fall of wickets: 1-21 (Madhevere), 2-22 (Ervine), 3-33 (Kaia), 4-42 (Myers), 5-77 (Chakabva), 6-98 (Raza), 7-113 (Shumba), 8-124 (Chatara), 9-124 (Burl), 10-135 (Muzarabani) Bowling: Farooqi 8-0-25-2 (7w); Ahmad 6-1-9-1; Ur Rahman 10-1-23-1; Omarzai 5-0-17-1 (1w), Khan 7.5-0-31-3 (1w), Nabi 8-3-21-2 Afghanistan Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Raza b Chatara 7 Ibrahim Zadran c Ervine b Muzarabani 8 Rahmat Shah c Ervine b Muzarabani 17 Hashmatullah Shahidi c Chakabva b Myers 38 Najibullah Zadran c Raza b Chatara 9 Mohammad Nabi not out 34 Azmatullah Omarzai c Myers b Burl 9 Rashid Khan not out 6 Extras (b3, lb2, w4) 9 Total (6 wkts, 37.

4 overs) 137 Did not bat: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Gurbaz), 2-30 (I.

Zadran), 3-39 (Shah), 4-60 (N. Zadran), 5-105 (Shahidi), 6-118 (Omarzai) Bowling: Muzarabani 10-3-18-2 (1w); Chatara 10-3-32-2 (1w); Chivanga 6-0-35-0 (2w), Raza 4-1-13-0; Madhevere 3-0-8-0; Myers 2-0-13-1, Burl 2.4-0-13-1 Toss: Afghanistan result: Afghanistan won by four wickets Series: Afghanistan won 3-0 Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Langton Rusere (ZIM)tv umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

