Cricket: Zimbabwe V Bangladesh 1st T20 Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published July 30, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh 1st T20 scores

Brief scores from the first Twenty20 international between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club on Saturday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the first Twenty20 international between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare sports Club on Saturday: Zimbabwe 205-3, 20 overs (W.

Madhevere 67 retired hurt, S. Raza 65 not out; Mustafizur Rahman 2-50) v Bangladesh 188-6, 20 overs (Nurul Hasan 42 not out, Najmul Hossain 37; L. Jongwe 2-34)Result: Zimbabwe won by 17 runsSeries: Zimbabwe lead three-match series 1-0

