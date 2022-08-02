UrduPoint.com

Cricket: Zimbabwe V Bangladesh 3rd T20 Score

Published August 02, 2022

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh 3rd T20 score

Brief score from the first innings of the third and final Twenty20 international between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Brief score from the first innings of the third and final Twenty20 international between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare sports Club on Tuesday: Zimbabwe 156-8, 20 overs (R. Burl 54, L. Jongwe 35; Mehidy Hasan 2-28, Hasan Mahmud 2-28)Toss: ZimbabweSeries: Zimbabwe, Bangladesh level at 1-1

