Cricket: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh Test scoreboard

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at the close of play on fourth day of one-off Test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare sports Club on Saturday: Bangladesh 1st innings 468 (Mahmudullah Riyad 150 not out; B.

Muzarabani 4-94) Zimbabwe 1st innings 276 (T. Kaitano 87, B. Taylor 81; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-82, Shakib al Hasan 4-82) Bangladesh 2nd innings (overnight 45-0) Shadman islam not out 115 Saif Hassan C Myers b Ngarava 43 Najmul Hossain Shanto not out 117 Extras (b1, nb3, w5) 9 Total (1 wkt dec, 67.4 overs) 284 Did not bat: Mominul Haque (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib, Mahmudullah Riyad, Liton Das, Mehidy, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Fall of wicket: 1-88 (Saif) Bowling: Muzarabani 12-4-27-0 (2w), Ngarava 9-0-36-1 (2nb), Tiripano 11-2-33-0 (2w, 1nb), Nyauchi 10-1-36-0 (1w), Shumba 12.

4-0-67-0, Kaia 13-2-84-0 Zimbabwe 2nd innings M.

Shumba c sub (Yasir Ali) b Taskin 11 T. Kaitano lbw b Shakib 7 B. Taylor c and b Mehidy 92 D. Myers not out 18 D. Tiripano not out 7 Extras (b1, lb4) 5 Total (3 wkts, 40 overs) 140 To bat: Timycen Maruma, Roy Kaia, Regis Chakabva, Victor Nyauchi, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Shumba), 2-110 (Taylor), 3-132 (Kaitano) Bowling: Shakib 12-4-23-1, Mehidy 14-2-45-1, Taskin 7-0-39-1, Ebadot 3-0-19-0, Mahmudullah 4-0-9-0 Toss: Bangladesh Match position: Zimbabwe need 337 runs to win with seven second-innings wickets standing Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Langton Rusere (ZIM) tv umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)Reserve umpire: Forster Mutizwa (ZIM)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)