UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: Zimbabwe V Bangladesh Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 08:37 PM

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of play on fourth day of one-off Test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club on Saturday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at the close of play on fourth day of one-off Test between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare sports Club on Saturday: Bangladesh 1st innings 468 (Mahmudullah Riyad 150 not out; B.

Muzarabani 4-94) Zimbabwe 1st innings 276 (T. Kaitano 87, B. Taylor 81; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-82, Shakib al Hasan 4-82) Bangladesh 2nd innings (overnight 45-0) Shadman islam not out 115 Saif Hassan C Myers b Ngarava 43 Najmul Hossain Shanto not out 117 Extras (b1, nb3, w5) 9 Total (1 wkt dec, 67.4 overs) 284 Did not bat: Mominul Haque (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib, Mahmudullah Riyad, Liton Das, Mehidy, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Fall of wicket: 1-88 (Saif) Bowling: Muzarabani 12-4-27-0 (2w), Ngarava 9-0-36-1 (2nb), Tiripano 11-2-33-0 (2w, 1nb), Nyauchi 10-1-36-0 (1w), Shumba 12.

4-0-67-0, Kaia 13-2-84-0 Zimbabwe 2nd innings M.

Shumba c sub (Yasir Ali) b Taskin 11 T. Kaitano lbw b Shakib 7 B. Taylor c and b Mehidy 92 D. Myers not out 18 D. Tiripano not out 7 Extras (b1, lb4) 5 Total (3 wkts, 40 overs) 140 To bat: Timycen Maruma, Roy Kaia, Regis Chakabva, Victor Nyauchi, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Shumba), 2-110 (Taylor), 3-132 (Kaitano) Bowling: Shakib 12-4-23-1, Mehidy 14-2-45-1, Taskin 7-0-39-1, Ebadot 3-0-19-0, Mahmudullah 4-0-9-0 Toss: Bangladesh Match position: Zimbabwe need 337 runs to win with seven second-innings wickets standing Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Langton Rusere (ZIM) tv umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)Reserve umpire: Forster Mutizwa (ZIM)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Related Topics

Bangladesh Zimbabwe Mahmudullah Mominul Haque Mushfiqur Rahim Taskin Ahmed Roy Kaia Marais Erasmus Harare Sports Club December TV

Recent Stories

Worry No More! OPPO’s Impressive Service Has You ..

8 minutes ago

Producers, Actors Associations ink agreement for s ..

2 minutes ago

Efforts being made to improve mango production, ex ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan's Ali takes five wickets as England rally ..

4 minutes ago

Wales held to draw by 14-man Argentina

4 minutes ago

Land record of 242 villages computerized in Jaranw ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.