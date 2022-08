Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the first innings of the third and final one-day international between Zimbabwe and India in Harare on Monday: India: 289-8 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 130, Ishan Kishan 50, Shikhar Dhawan 40; B. Evans 5-54) v ZimbabweToss: IndiaSeries: India lead 2-0