Cricket: Zimbabwe v Pakistan 2nd Test Match scores

Harare, May 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Brief scores at tea on the third day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Harare sports Club on Sunday.

Pakistan 510-8 declared Zimbabwe 132 (R. Chakabva 33; Hasan Ali 5-27, Sajid Khan 2-39) and 98-2 (R Chakabva 43 not out).

Match situation: Zimbabwe trail by 280 runs with eight wickets remaining in the second innings.

Toss: Pakistan