Cricket: Zimbabwe v Pakistan scores

Brief scores at lunch on the second day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Harare Sports Club on Saturday

Harare (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the second day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Harare sports Club on Saturday: Pakistan 353-7 in 118 overs (Abid Ali 151 not out, Azhar Ali 126; B. Muzarabani 3-53).

Toss: Pakistan