Cricket: Zimbabwe v Pakistan scores

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Brief scores at tea on the second day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Harare sports Club on Saturday: Pakistan 505-7 in 147 overs (Abid Ali 215 not out, Azhar Ali 126, Nauman Ali 93 not out; B. Muzarabani 3-82).

Toss: Pakistan