Cricket: Zimbabwe V Sri Lanka Scores

Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:17 PM

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

Brief scores at lunch on the third day of the first Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at Harare on Tuesday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the third day of the first Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at Harare on Tuesday: Zimbabwe 358 Sri Lanka 124-2 (F. Karunaratne 37, K. Mendis 43) Match situation: Sri Lanka trail by 234 runs with eight wickets remaining in the 1st innings Toss: Zimbabwe

More Stories From Sports

