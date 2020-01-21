Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

Brief scores at lunch on the third day of the first Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at Harare on Tuesday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the third day of the first Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at Harare on Tuesday: Zimbabwe 358 Sri Lanka 124-2 (F. Karunaratne 37, K. Mendis 43) Match situation: Sri Lanka trail by 234 runs with eight wickets remaining in the 1st innings Toss: Zimbabwe