Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at tea on the fifth day of the first Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at Harare on Thursday: Zimbabwe 358 and 152-6 (S. Williams 39, B. Taylor 38; S. Lakmal 4-18) Sri Lanka 515-9 declaredMatch situation: Zimbabwe trail by five runs with four wickets remaining in the second inningsToss: Zimbabwe