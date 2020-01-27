Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

Brief scores at tea on the first day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at the Harare Sports Club Ground on Monday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at tea on the first day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at the Harare sports Club Ground on Monday.

Zimbabwe 214-4 (B. Taylor 62, S. Williams 57 not out, K. Kasuza 38, S. Raza 30 not out; S. Lakmal 2-17) Toss: Zimbabwe