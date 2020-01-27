Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

Brief scores at close of play on the first day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at the Harare Sports Club Ground on Monday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at close of play on the first day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at the Harare sports Club Ground on Monday.

Zimbabwe 352-6 (S. Williams 107, S. Raza 72, B. Taylor 62, K. Kasuza 38, R.Chakabva 31 not out; S. Lakmal 2-31, D. de Silva 2-67) Toss: Zimbabwe