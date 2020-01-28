UrduPoint.com
Cricket: Zimbabwe V Sri Lanka Scores

Tue 28th January 2020

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

Brief scores at lunch on the second day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at the Harare Sports Club Ground on Tuesday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the second day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at the Harare sports Club Ground on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe 406 (S. Williams 107, S. Raza 72, B.

Taylor 62, K. Kasuza 38, C Mutombodzi 33, R.Chakabva 31; L. Embuldeniya 4-182, D. de Silva 3-71, S. Lakmal 2-37) Sri Lanka 6-0 Match situation: Sri Lanka trail Zimbabwe by 400 runs with all 10 first innings wickets in hand.

Toss: Zimbabwe

