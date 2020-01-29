Cricket; Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

Brief scores at lunch on the third day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at the Harare Sports Club Ground on Wednesday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the third day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at the Harare sports Club Ground on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe 406 (S. Williams 107, S. Raza 72, B. Taylor 62, K. Kasuza 38, C Mutombodzi 33, R.Chakabva 31; L. Embuldeniya 4-182, D.

de Silva 3-71, S. Lakmal 2-37) Sri Lanka 226-5 (D. Karunaratne 44, P. Fernando 44, A. Mathews 53 (no); S. Razo 4-85) Match situation: Sri Lanka trail Zimbabwe by 180 runs with five first innings wickets in hand.

Toss: Zimbabwe Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan), Nitin Menon (India)tv Umpire: Langton Rusere (Zimbabwe)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (India).