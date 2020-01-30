Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

Brief scores at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at the Harare Sports Club Ground on Thursday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at the Harare sports Club Ground on Thursday.

Zimbabwe 406 and 179-5 (B. Taylor 67, P. Masvaure 35; L. Embuldeniya 2-57) Sri Lanka 293 (A. Mathews 64, D. Karunaratne 44, O. Fernando 44; Sikandar Raza 7-113) Match situation: Zimbabwe lead by 292 runs with five wickets remainingToss: Zimbabwe