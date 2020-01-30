Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

Brief scores at tea on the fourth day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at the Harare Sports Club Ground on Thursday

Zimbabwe 406 and 222-6 (B. Taylor 67, S. Williams 40 not out, P.

Masvaure 35, Sikander Raza 34; V. Fernando 2-37, L. Embuldeniya 2-81) Sri Lanka 293 (A. Mathews 64, D. Karunaratne 44, O. Fernando 44; Sikandar Raza 7-113) Match situation: Zimbabwe lead by 335 runs with four wickets remainingToss: Zimbabwe