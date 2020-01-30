UrduPoint.com
Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

Brief scores at close of play on the fourth day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at the Harare Sports Club Ground on Thursday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at close of play on the fourth day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at the Harare sports Club Ground on Thursday.

Zimbabwe 406 and 241-7 (B. Taylor 67, S.

Williams 47 not out, P. Masvaure 35, Sikander Raza 34; V. Fernando 2-43, L. Embuldeniya 2-81) Sri Lanka 293 (A. Mathews 64, D. Karunaratne 44, O. Fernando 44; Sikandar Raza 7-113) Match situation: Zimbabwe lead by 354 runs with three wickets remainingToss: Zimbabwe

