Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the fifth day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at the Harare sports Club Ground on Friday.

Zimbabwe 406 and 247-7 (B. Taylor 67, S. Williams 53 not out, P.

Masvaure 35, Sikander Raza 34; V. Fernando 2-43, L. Embuldeniya 2-81) Sri Lanka 293 and 105-1 (O. Fernando 46 not out, K. Mendis 46 not out; C. Mumba 1-13) Match situation: Sri Lanka require a further 256 runs to win with nine wickets in handToss: Zimbabwe