Cricket: Zimbabwe V Sri Lanka Scores

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 04:11 PM

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

Brief scores at lunch on the fifth day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at the Harare Sports Club Ground on Friday

Zimbabwe 406 and 247-7 (B. Taylor 67, S. Williams 53 not out, P.

Masvaure 35, Sikander Raza 34; V. Fernando 2-43, L. Embuldeniya 2-81) Sri Lanka 293 and 105-1 (O. Fernando 46 not out, K. Mendis 46 not out; C. Mumba 1-13) Match situation: Sri Lanka require a further 256 runs to win with nine wickets in handToss: Zimbabwe

