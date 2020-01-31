Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

Brief scores at close of play on the fifth and final day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka at the Harare Sports Club Ground on Friday

Zimbabwe 406 and 247-7 (B.

Taylor 67, S. Williams 53 not out, P. Masvaure 35, Sikander Raza 34; V. Fernando 2-43, L. Embuldeniya 2-81) Sri Lanka 293 and 204-3 (K. Mendis 116 not out, O. Fernando 47) Toss: Zimbabwe result: Match drawnSeries: Sri Lanka win the two-Test series 1-0