Cricket: Zimbabwe v West Indies 1st Test scoreboard

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Scoreboard after rain-shortened first day of first Test between Zimbabwe and the West Indies at the Queens sports Club in Bulawayo on Saturday: West Indies K.

Brathwaite not out 55 T. Chanderpaul not out 55 Extras (nb2) 2 Total (0 wkt, 51 overs) 112 To bat: Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach Bowling: R.

Ngarava 0-2-23-0, V.

Nyauchi 15-5-27-0, B. Evans 11-1-31-0 (2nb), W. Masakadza 9-5-13-0, B. Mavuta 7-1-18-0 Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine (capt), Gary Ballance, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Brandon Mavuta, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava Toss: West Indies Series: 1st Test, Feb 4; 2nd, Feb 12.

Both in Bulawayo Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Langton Rusere (ZIM)tv umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)