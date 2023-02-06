Cricket: Zimbabwe v West Indies 1st Test scoreboard

Scoreboard on third day of first Test between Zimbabwe and the West Indies at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Monday

Brathwaite lbw b Masakadza 182 T. Chanderpaul not out 207 K. Mayers b Mavuta 20 R. Reifer c Kaia b Mavuta 2 J. Blackwood c Tsiga b Mavuta 5 R. Chase c Ervine b Mavuta 7 J. Holder c Tsiga b Mavuta 11 J.

Da Silva not out 3 Extras (b6, nb3, w1) 10 Total (6 wkts dec, 143 overs) 447 Did not bat: Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach Fall of wickets: 1-336 (Brathwaite), 2-373 (Mayers), 3-383 (Reifer), 4-389 (Blackwood), 5-413 (Chase), 6-435 (Holder) Bowling: R.

Ngarava 20-4-69-0 (1nb), V. Nyauchi 27-6-73-0, B. Evans 24-3-74-0 (2nb), W. Masakadza 31-8-85-1, B. Mavuta 41-5-140-5 Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine (capt), Gary Ballance, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Brandon Mavuta, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava Toss: West Indies Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Langton Rusere (ZIM)tv umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)