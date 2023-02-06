UrduPoint.com

Cricket: Zimbabwe V West Indies 1st Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published February 06, 2023 | 06:39 PM

Cricket: Zimbabwe v West Indies 1st Test scoreboard

Scoreboard on third day of first Test between Zimbabwe and the West Indies at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Monday

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Scoreboard on third day of first Test between Zimbabwe and the West Indies at the Queens sports Club in Bulawayo on Monday: West Indies K.

Brathwaite lbw b Masakadza 182 T. Chanderpaul not out 207 K. Mayers b Mavuta 20 R. Reifer c Kaia b Mavuta 2 J. Blackwood c Tsiga b Mavuta 5 R. Chase c Ervine b Mavuta 7 J. Holder c Tsiga b Mavuta 11 J.

Da Silva not out 3 Extras (b6, nb3, w1) 10 Total (6 wkts dec, 143 overs) 447 Did not bat: Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach Fall of wickets: 1-336 (Brathwaite), 2-373 (Mayers), 3-383 (Reifer), 4-389 (Blackwood), 5-413 (Chase), 6-435 (Holder) Bowling: R.

Ngarava 20-4-69-0 (1nb), V. Nyauchi 27-6-73-0, B. Evans 24-3-74-0 (2nb), W. Masakadza 31-8-85-1, B. Mavuta 41-5-140-5 Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine (capt), Gary Ballance, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Brandon Mavuta, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava Toss: West Indies Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Langton Rusere (ZIM)tv umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Related Topics

Sports Brandon Craig Gary Bulawayo Zimbabwe Wellington Masakadza Paul Reiffel Jeff Crowe December TV

Recent Stories

Rupee breaks downward trend against dollar

Rupee breaks downward trend against dollar

10 minutes ago
 Free diabetes medical screening camp to be held on ..

Free diabetes medical screening camp to be held on Feb 8

4 minutes ago
 Senate passes unanimous resolution to express soli ..

Senate passes unanimous resolution to express solidarity with earthquake-hit Tur ..

4 minutes ago
 Imran urges public, volunteers for registration fo ..

Imran urges public, volunteers for registration for ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’

27 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates SICFBAP 2023

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates SICFBAP 2023

28 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Mubadala ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Mubadala Investment Company

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.