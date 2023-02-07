Cricket: Zimbabwe v West Indies 1st Test scoreboard

Scoreboard after fourth day of first Test between Zimbabwe and the West Indies at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Scoreboard after fourth day of first Test between Zimbabwe and the West Indies at the Queens sports Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday: West Indies 1st inns 447-6 declared (T.

Chanderpaul 207 not out, K. Brathwaite 182; B. Mavuta 5-140) Zimbabwe 1st innings (overnight 114-3) I. Kaia lbw b Joseph 67 T. Makoni c Mayers b Joseph 33 C. Chibhabha c Da Silva b Motie 9 C. Ervine b Brathwaite 13 G.

Ballance not out 137 T. Tsiga lbw b Joseph 2 B. Evans c Da Silva b Roach 7 W. Masakadza c Mayers b Motie 15 B. Mavuta b Holder 56 V. Nyauchi c Da Silva b Holder 13 R. Ngarava not out 19 Extras (b2, lb5, nb1) 8 Total (9 wkts dec, 125 overs) 379 Fall of wickets: 1-63 (Makoni), 2-84 (Chibhabha), 3-114 (Ervine), 4-128 (Kaia), 5-132 (Tsiga), 6-147 (Evans), 7-192 (Masakadza), 8-327 (Mavuta), 9-341 (Nyauchi) Bowling: K.

Roach 15-4-35-1, A. Joseph 26-2-75-3, K. Mayers 10-4-22-0, G. Motie 33-10-110-2, J. Holder 17-2-55-2 (1nb), R. Chase 14-1-45-0, K. Brathwaite 5-1-12-1, R. Reifer 3-0-7-0, J. Blackwood 2-0-11-0 West Indies 2nd innings K.

Brathwiate not out 11 T. Chanderpaul not out 10 Extras 0 Total (0 wkt, 13 overs) 21 Bowling: V. Nyauchi 5-3-4-0, W. Masakadza 6-2-11-0, Evans 2-1-6-0 Toss: West Indies Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Langton Rusere (ZIM)tv umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)