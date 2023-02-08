Cricket: Zimbabwe v West Indies 1st Test scoreboard

Scoreboard after final day of first Test between Zimbabwe and the West Indies at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Wednesday

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Scoreboard after final day of first Test between Zimbabwe and the West Indies at the Queens sports Club in Bulawayo on Wednesday: West Indies 1st inns 447-6 declared (T.

Chanderpaul 207 not out, K. Brathwaite 182; B. Mavuta 5-140) Zimbabwe 1st inns 379-9 dec (G. Ballance 137 not out, I. Kaia 67, B. Mavuta 56; A. Joseph 3-75) West Indies 2nd innings (overnight 21-0) K.

Brathwaite lbw b Masakadza 25 T. Chanderpaul b Evans 15 R. Reifer c and b Masakadza 58 J. Blackwood c Tsiga b Masakadza 57 R. Chase c Tsiga b Evans 14 K. Mayers not out 17 J. Da Silva not out 9 Extras (b3, lb1, nb4) 8 Total (5 wkts dec, 60 overs) 203 Did not bat: Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach Fall of wickets: 1-32 (Chanderpaul), 2-50 (Brathwaite), 3-157 (Reifer), 4-174 (Blackwood), 5-180 (Chase) Bowling: V.

Nyauchi 16-5-38-0, W.

Masakadza 23-5-71-3, B. Evans 12-2-41-2, B. Mavuta 6-0-30-0, R. Ngarava 3-0-19-0 Zimbabwe 2nd innings I. Kaia c Brathwaite b Motie 24 T. Makoni c Da Silva b Motie 9 C. Chibhabha c Blackwood b Chase 31 C.

Ervine c Da Silva b Motie 17 G. Ballance c Da Silva b Chase 18 T. Tsiga not out 24 B. Evans lbw b Motie 0 W. Masakadza not out 0 Extras (b8, lb3) 11 Total (6 wkts, 54 overs) 134 Did not bat: Brandon Mavuta, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava Fall of wickets: 1-14 (Makoni), 2-61 (Kaia), 3-83 (Chibhabha), 4-83 (Ervine), 5-119 (Ballance), 6-120 (Evans) Bowling: K.

Roach 3-0-16-0, G. Motie 24-5-50-4, A. Joseph 5-0-19-0, J. Holder 5-1-13-0, K. Brathwaite 4-0-10-0, R. Chase 12-6-9-2, K. Mayers 1-0-6-0 Toss: West Indies result: Match drawn Series: Tied with one Test to play, starting Feb 12 Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Langton Rusere (ZIM)tv umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)