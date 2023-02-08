UrduPoint.com

Cricket: Zimbabwe V West Indies 1st Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published February 08, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Cricket: Zimbabwe v West Indies 1st Test scoreboard

Scoreboard after final day of first Test between Zimbabwe and the West Indies at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Wednesday

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Scoreboard after final day of first Test between Zimbabwe and the West Indies at the Queens sports Club in Bulawayo on Wednesday: West Indies 1st inns 447-6 declared (T.

Chanderpaul 207 not out, K. Brathwaite 182; B. Mavuta 5-140) Zimbabwe 1st inns 379-9 dec (G. Ballance 137 not out, I. Kaia 67, B. Mavuta 56; A. Joseph 3-75) West Indies 2nd innings (overnight 21-0) K.

Brathwaite lbw b Masakadza 25 T. Chanderpaul b Evans 15 R. Reifer c and b Masakadza 58 J. Blackwood c Tsiga b Masakadza 57 R. Chase c Tsiga b Evans 14 K. Mayers not out 17 J. Da Silva not out 9 Extras (b3, lb1, nb4) 8 Total (5 wkts dec, 60 overs) 203 Did not bat: Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach Fall of wickets: 1-32 (Chanderpaul), 2-50 (Brathwaite), 3-157 (Reifer), 4-174 (Blackwood), 5-180 (Chase) Bowling: V.

Nyauchi 16-5-38-0, W.

Masakadza 23-5-71-3, B. Evans 12-2-41-2, B. Mavuta 6-0-30-0, R. Ngarava 3-0-19-0 Zimbabwe 2nd innings I. Kaia c Brathwaite b Motie 24 T. Makoni c Da Silva b Motie 9 C. Chibhabha c Blackwood b Chase 31 C.

Ervine c Da Silva b Motie 17 G. Ballance c Da Silva b Chase 18 T. Tsiga not out 24 B. Evans lbw b Motie 0 W. Masakadza not out 0 Extras (b8, lb3) 11 Total (6 wkts, 54 overs) 134 Did not bat: Brandon Mavuta, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava Fall of wickets: 1-14 (Makoni), 2-61 (Kaia), 3-83 (Chibhabha), 4-83 (Ervine), 5-119 (Ballance), 6-120 (Evans) Bowling: K.

Roach 3-0-16-0, G. Motie 24-5-50-4, A. Joseph 5-0-19-0, J. Holder 5-1-13-0, K. Brathwaite 4-0-10-0, R. Chase 12-6-9-2, K. Mayers 1-0-6-0 Toss: West Indies result: Match drawn Series: Tied with one Test to play, starting Feb 12 Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Langton Rusere (ZIM)tv umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Related Topics

Sports Brandon Bulawayo Zimbabwe Paul Reiffel Jeff Crowe December TV

Recent Stories

Supreme Court hears Imran Khan's petition challeng ..

Supreme Court hears Imran Khan's petition challenging NAB amendments

35 seconds ago
 Britain vows more Ukraine support as Zelensky visi ..

Britain vows more Ukraine support as Zelensky visits

36 seconds ago
 UK says will weigh sending Ukraine jets in 'long-t ..

UK says will weigh sending Ukraine jets in 'long-term'

40 seconds ago
 Additional police to be deployed for uninterrupted ..

Additional police to be deployed for uninterrupted traffic during snowfall in Mu ..

41 seconds ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) regulari ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) regularizes 45 employees under decease ..

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to resist Hitler of India despite all od ..

Kashmiris to resist Hitler of India despite all odds: Chairperson of Peace and C ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.