Cricketer Collapses, Dies In Adelaide Amid Australia Heatwave
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 17, 2025 | 06:40 PM
Junaid Safdar Khan suffered a fatal collapse while battling in Adelaide
ADELAIDE : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2025) A cricketer collapsed and passed away while playing a match amid heatwave in Australia.
According to foreign media reports, club cricketer Junaid Zafar Khan suffered a fatal collapse while batting in Adelaide, Australia, amid scorching temperatures of 41.7°C.
The tragic incident occurred on Saturday at Concordia College Oval, where Junaid Zafar Khan, a player for the Old Concordians cricket Club, fielded for 40 overs and then batted for seven overs before losing consciousness on the pitch.
The 40-year-old cricketer was provided immediate medical assistance, and an ambulance was called to the scene. However, despite the paramedics’ efforts, he could not survive.
In a statement, the club expressed deep sorrow over Junaid Zafar Khan’s sudden passing, saying he suffered a medical complication during the match and, despite paramedics’ efforts, could not survive. The club extended heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and teammates.
As per the Adelaide Turf Cricket Association’s regulations, the matches are canceled if temperatures exceed 42°C. However, the match is permitted up to 40°C, provided players receive additional breaks and hydration facilities.
President of the Islamic Society of South Australia, Ahmed Zarqiya, expressed condolences to Junaid Zafar Khan’s family, emphasizing the need to avoid speculation until the exact cause of death is determined.
