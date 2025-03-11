Cricketer Haris Rauf, Muzna Masood blessed with baby boy

(@Abdulla99267510)

Fast bowler takes to Instagram and shares a video by confirming birth of his son

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2025) Pakistan cricket team's fast bowler Haris Rauf and his wife have been has been blessed with birth of his son.

The cricketer confirmed the birth of his son.

Taking to Instagram, Haris shared a video, featuring a picture of himself holding his newborn son, with an Arabic prayer playing in the background.

Along with the video, Haris Rauf wrote a heartfelt prayer and revealed that they have named their son Muhammad Mustafa Haris.

A day earlier, Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan had congratulated Haris Rauf on the birth of his son but the cricketer had not responded at the time.

Haris Rauf married his classmate Muzna Masood on December 24, 2022 while their wedding reception took place in July 2023.