Cricketer Hasan Ali to marry Indian girl

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Shamia Arzoo belongs to Mewat district of Haryana, India and lives in Dubai with her parents

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th July, 2019) Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali is all set to tie the knot to an Indian girl.

According to reports, Hasan Ali will marry Shamia Arzoo on August 20 in Dubai.

The nikkah ceremony will be held at Atlantis Palm Hotel, Dubai in August while the wedding will take place sometime next year.

Shamia Arzoo belongs to Mewat district of Haryana, India and lives in Dubai with her parents. She works as a flight engineer for Emirates Airlines in Dubai.

Shamia had completed her B.Tech in Aeronautical stream and has previously worked in Jet Airways.

This is not the first time a Pakistani cricketer is marrying an Indian woman. Earlier, Shoaib Malik married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in 2010 while Former cricketers Zaheer Abbas and Mohsin Hasan Khan also tied the knot to Indian women.