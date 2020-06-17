UrduPoint.com
Cricketer Hasan Ali’s Video Dancing With Woman Goes Viral On Social Media

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 51 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 02:33 PM

Cricketer Hasan Ali’s video dancing with woman goes viral on social media

The player was seen dancing with a woman somewhere in abroad that grabbed him huge attention on social media.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2020) A video of popular cricketer Hasan ali dancing with a woman somewhere in abroad went viral on social media here on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, one of the fans of the cricketer criticized the cricketer for dancing with the foreigner, saying that his act would cause damage to the country. He also suggested that the player should play for the country and focus on his game rather than dancing at some open place.

Hasan Ali who was born on July 2, 1994 made first-class debut for Sialkot in Oct 2103.

He made International debut for Pakistan in August 2016 in a One-Day Internation match and later in 2017, he was named in Pakistan’s Squad for ICC Champions Trophy.

Pakistan won the tournament with Ali named as player of the series after taking thirteen wickets and thus he became the quickest bowler for Pakistan to take 50 wickets in ODIs.

In August 2018, Ali was one of thirty-three players to be awarded a central contract for the 2018–19 season by the Pakistan.

