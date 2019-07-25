UrduPoint.com
Cricketer Imam-ul-Haq Exposed For Cheating On Multiple Girls

Thu 25th July 2019

The screenshots of his chats with several girls are being shared on social media.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 25th July, 2019) Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq has landed himself in hot waters after he was exposed for cheating on multiple girls.

Sharing the screenshots, a Twitter user @LalaLoyalist wrote, “So apparently Mr. @ImamUlHaq12 was dating 7 to 8 (that we know of) women and kept using them and manipulating them. He kept telling them the whole time how he’s single.”

The user shared the screenshots from three girls.

Here are the rest of them:

The screenshots had Imam talking to the girls, manipulating them into marriage but later refusing to.

Imam has yet to give his stance on these allegations.

In the latest ODI rankings released by the ICC, left handed opening batsman from Lahore Imam-ul-Haq is on 11th position. Imam scored run a ball century against Bangladesh at Lord’s on July 5, last fixture of Pakistan team in the World Cup 2019.

