Cricketer In Racism Row Tells British Lawmakers He Felt 'humiliated'

Muhammad Rameez 17 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 03:38 PM

Cricketer in racism row tells British lawmakers he felt 'humiliated'

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq told a committee of British lawmakers on Tuesday he felt "isolated and humiliated" by the racist treatment he received while playing for the club

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq told a committee of British lawmakers on Tuesday he felt "isolated and humiliated" by the racist treatment he received while playing for the club.

An independent report found the Pakistan-born player was a victim of "racial harassment and bullying" while Rafiq himself said he had been driven to thoughts of suicide over the way he was treated.

"I felt, isolated, humiliated at times," Rafiq told a parliamentary hearing into the case.

