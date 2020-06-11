Cricketer Muhammad Hafeez’s doctor passes away

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2020) Popular cricketer Muhammad Hafeez’s doctor succumbed to Coronavirus here on Thursday.

Dr. Tanveer fell victim of Coronavirus few days ago who was admitted to hospital in Sargodha but could not survive.

Taking to Twitter, Muhammad Hafeez said: “ So sad really, He was my childhood Doctor in Sargodha & indeed was a Kind & Great man. Condolences to his family, May Almighty Allah bless him jannah Aameen,”.

The death toll reached to 2,356 after 1,19,536 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Thursday.

Punjab with 45, 463 cases of coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Sindh with 43, 790 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 15, 206 cases, Balochistan with 7,335 cases, Islamabad with 6,223 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 1,018 cases and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 488 cases of Coronavirus.

The official sources said that as many as 38, 391 patients of Coronavirus recovered in different parts of the country.