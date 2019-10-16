UrduPoint.com
Cricketer Provides Online Bike Service After Losing Job

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-16th Oct, 2019) After losing job with departmental cricket teams, an helpless cricketer joined an online network to ride bike to meet both ends meet in the provincial capital, the reports suggest.

According to the details, Muhammad Waqas, an emerging cricket star, played under 19 cricket world cup and represented Pakistan in Asia cup started running his own bike in the city. He would now work for transportation of citizens from one side of the city to other.

After departmental cricket came to an end, hundreds and thousands of cricketers lost their jobs across the country. The departmental cricket was excluded from the domestic cricket structure.

Muhammad Waqasm, who runs bike through an online company, played for 60 first class matches.

“Now the cricket is end and the teams are over,” said Waqas who was pictured while riding a bike. “Seeing our fate, the children of poor families will never think about cricket,”. He said many cricketers are doing different things to support their families financially.

“I used to get Rs 60,000 and now I run bike through an online company and earn Rs 600 to Rs 700,” said Muhammad Waqas.

He said he thought he would play for Pakistan but now he saw others playing and one thing was sure that now the children of poor families would not join cricket.

A few days ago a video went viral showing another player Fazl Subhan who played 40 first class matches and took part in 29 A class matches but was running a rented car of Suzuki to meet the financial needs of his family.

“I played well and proved myself to be the part of national cricket team but unfortunately I’m out now, said Subhan adding that “ he is jobless and runs his car service to earn money,”. He stated that he earned 30 to 35 thousands but it was very hard for him to meet the daily expenses of the family.

He used to get Rs 100,000 when he used to play as member of the departmental cricket teams, he added.

Thousands of cricketers have lost their jobs after the departmental cricket was excluded from the cricket structure and now the young talent was unable to be part of the domestic cricket. It may be mentioned here that incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan was a cricketer but still no policy came to the limelight about welfare and development of young players despite that what PM Khan is today is because of cricket.

