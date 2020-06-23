UrduPoint.com
Cricketer Shaheen Afridi Calls On Minister Education

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:40 PM

Cricketer Shaheen Afridi calls on Minister Education

Fast bowler of national cricket team, Shaheen Shah Afridi called on Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Khan here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Fast bowler of national cricket team, Shaheen Shah Afridi called on Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Khan here on Tuesday.

At the meeting Shaheen Afridi lauded the role of KP Education Minister for taking concrete measure to promote education in merged districts.

The minister informed Afridi that his ministry would utilize all available resources to promote education in merged districts. He said construction and up gradation of schools and providing facilities to teachers and students in merged districts was included in top priority of government.

The Minister further said that steps would be taken to bring down the dropout ratio as the government would provide modern equipment to schools in merged districts.

Akbar Ayub Khan on the request of Shaheen Shah Afridi provided educational and scientific equipment to two schools in district Khyber which would facilitate around 429 students.

