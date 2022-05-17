Cricketer Sharjeel Khan attends Sports Arena event at IUB

The Sports Society of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organized Sports Arena with the famous cricketer Sharjeel Khan

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The sports Society of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organized Sports Arena with the famous cricketer Sharjeel Khan.

On the direction of Vice-Chancellor, Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, renowned players were invited to the university and in this regard, former Olympian Samiullah Khan, Hockey team captain Umar Bhutta, legend cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi, test cricketer Abid Ali have visited the university. Dean Faculty of Law, Advisor IUB Sports Promotion Society and National Cricket Umpire, Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani said that under the direction of the VC, a program under the name of Sports Arena has been launched on a permanent basis.

Talking at the event, Sharjeel Khan said that he was born in Hyderabad but Bahawalpur is his hometown. He said that he is grateful to the VC Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob for the enthusiastic and warm welcome from the teachers and students. About the world of cricket, he said that cricket has become a fast-changing sport. While playing, he always found it challenging to face a bowler who bowls fast at a speed of 150 kph. It has always been memorable to face Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga and Pakistani bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. He said that former test cricketer Saeed Anwar always guided him like the best teacher. In response to a question, he said that the experience of playing cricket in Australia has always been pleasant.