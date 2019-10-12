UrduPoint.com
Cricketer Waqar Younis Visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarter

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 10:58 PM

Former captain of the Pakistan Cricket team Waqar Younis visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters here on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Former captain of the Pakistan Cricket team Waqar Younis visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters here on Saturday.

PSCA Chief Operating officers Akbar Nasir Khan and Chief Administration officer welcomed him and took the former cricketer to various sections of the authority.

They also briefed him about the project's key role in bringing back international cricket to Pakistan.

While expressing his views, Waqar Younis said that PSCA was the best project of Pakistan with reference to Security, Surveillance and Traffic Management.

He congratulated the officers and officials who played their part in establishing this trendsetter security project.

The cricketer was also awarded with a souvenir shield and a special cap of the authority.

