Cricketer Yasir Shah accused of aiding in rape of 14-year old

Pakistani Cricketer Yasir Shah has been named in a case registered at Islamabad's Shalimar police station for reportedly aiding in the rape and harassment of a 14-year-old girl

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistani Cricketer Yasir Shah has been named in a case registered at Islamabad's Shalimar police station for reportedly aiding in the rape and harassment of a 14-year-old girl.

The FIR was registered on December 19 on the complaint of a woman at Islamabad's Shalimar police station.

The case was registered against Yasir and according to the complainant, the cricketer's friend, Farhan, under sections 292-B and 292-C (child pornography) as well as 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In the FIR, the woman said that Yasir Shah's friend, Farhan, had raped her niece at gunpoint, filmed her ordeal, and harassed her.

The woman further alleged that the Test cricketer Yasir Shah had warned her of dire consequences if she approached the authorities over the incident.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police said that the victim had undergone a medical examination. The investigation will move forward in light of the circumstances and the results of the medical examination, the statement said, adding that the case will be probed on merit.

Indiscriminate legal action will be ensured if evidence of rape comes to light, police said.