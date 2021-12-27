UrduPoint.com

Cricketer Yasir Shah's Friend Gets Interim Bail In Molestation Case

Muhammad Rameez 8 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 07:00 PM

A lower court of Islamabad on Monday granted pre-arrest bail till January 5, to accused Farhanuddin, a close friend of cricketer Yasir Shah, in a case of molesting a girl

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Monday granted pre-arrest bail till January 5, to accused Farhanuddin, a close friend of cricketer Yasir Shah, in a case of molesting a girl.

District and Session Judge Ata Rabani accepted the interim bail of the accused against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

The court also served notices to the police and sought its reply till the next date.

It may be mentioned here that cricketer Yasir Shah was also accused for assisting his friend in the crime.

