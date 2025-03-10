Open Menu

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal Spotted Watching ICC Champions Trophy 2025 With RJ Mehwish

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 10, 2025 | 07:53 PM

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal spotted watching ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with RJ Mehwish

Indian cricketer and RJ Mehwish have once again made headlines and made fresh speculations on the social media about their relationship

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2025) Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his friend RJ Mehwish were caught on tv cameras watching the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final together.

Following his divorce with dancer Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal has been frequently spotted with popular radio jockey RJ Mehwish. However, RJ Mehwish had earlier expressed strong displeasure over criticism regarding their appearances together.

Now, TV cameras captured footage of Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mehwish watching the Champions Trophy final together in Dubai.

During the live telecast of the match, they were shown multiple times.

The Indian cricketer and RJ Mehwish have once again made headlines and made fresh speculations on the social media about their relationship.

Meanwhile, RJ Mehwish shared a celebratory video on her official Instagram account after India’s victory in which Yuzvendra Chahal was also seen alongside her.

RJ Mehwish is known for vlogging about fashion, fitness and travel. The several of her pranks have also gone viral on social media. Mehwish is a film producer.

It may be mentioned here that Chahal married dancer Dhanashree Verma in 2020 but the couple officially separated recently.

